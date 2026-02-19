Spread the love

By Our Reporter

Nepal’s score of 34 in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2025 tells a simple story. The country is stuck in its corruption problem. On a scale where 100 means clean governance, Nepal has stayed below 35 for years. That should concern anyone who cares about public trust and the health of democracy. The global average has already fallen to 42, and even established democracies are slipping. Still, Nepal’s case stands out because there has been almost no real improvement.

The number matters, but what it reflects matters more. A low and stagnant score signals weak enforcement, limited accountability, and institutions that struggle to act independently. Corruption in Nepal is no longer confined to occasional scandals. It has spread into public procurement, service delivery, and regulatory oversight. Ordinary citizens see the impact every day, in delayed projects, inflated costs, and the routine presence of middlemen. When corruption starts to feel normal, the damage goes far beyond financial loss. It slowly eats away at public trust in the state and in democracy itself.

So how did Nepal reach this point. The first place to look is political will, or the shortage of it. Leaders speak often about fighting corruption, but action rarely matches the promises. Investigations tend to slow down once they get close to powerful individuals. Oversight bodies exist, but many operate with limited resources, legal constraints, and quiet political pressure. The pattern is familiar. Cases drag on, accountability weakens, and the public grows more cynical.

Institutional independence is another weak spot. Regulatory agencies and investigative bodies still work in an environment where transfers, appointments, and promotions can carry political influence. When watchdogs worry about their own position, they are less likely to act boldly. Transparency International has warned that checks and balances are weakening in many democracies. Nepal fits that concern uncomfortably well. Elections alone cannot guarantee clean governance. Without strong courts, an active civil society, and a free press, the democratic structure may look fine on the surface while the foundation quietly erodes.

There are also serious gaps in digital transparency and procurement oversight. Public spending has become more complex, but monitoring systems have not kept pace. Paper heavy procedures and opaque bidding processes create space for collusion. Add slow court proceedings and legal loopholes that allow illicit capital to move across borders, and the picture becomes clearer. Corruption persists not because it is hidden, but because the system struggles to respond quickly and firmly.

Political culture also plays a role. Too many leaders still use anti-corruption campaigns as tools against opponents instead of treating them as neutral public policy. Selective enforcement sends the wrong signal. It tells citizens that corruption is punished only when the wrong person is involved. Over time, this feeds the very cynicism reflected in Nepal’s CPI score.

The way forward is not complicated. Nepal already has laws and institutions. What it lacks is steady enforcement and credible leadership. Anti-graft bodies must be protected from political interference in both law and practice. Appointment processes should be open and merit based, not settled behind closed doors. The government also needs to push full digital disclosure in public procurement, from bidding to final payment. When information is open, manipulation becomes harder.

Judicial reform is equally urgent. Corruption cases that drag on for years quietly weaken deterrence. Fast track courts or dedicated benches for financial crimes could help speed up justice. Legal loopholes that allow illicit capital flight must also be tightened. Nepal cannot afford to lose public money through regulatory gaps.

Citizen oversight is just as important. The right to information law must be implemented in spirit, not treated as a formality. Civil society groups and media organizations should be protected when they expose wrongdoing. Transparency International makes an important point. Exposing corruption is not a national embarrassment. It is proof that institutions are still functioning.

Nepal’s stagnant score is a warning light on the dashboard. Policymakers can ignore it and hope public frustration remains contained. Or they can take it seriously and rebuild trust step by step. The opportunity for reform still exists, but it will not remain open forever.