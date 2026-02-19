Spread the love

By Our Political Analyst

The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has dropped its long-standing demand for a directly elected prime minister and introduced a new roadmap called Prithvi Path. This is a clear political shift. For years, the party pushed executive reform as its main agenda. Now it has stepped back and placed the monarchy, governance reform, and economic promises at the center of its election message. This shows the party is trying to reposition itself at a time when many voters are tired of political instability but also cautious about sudden constitutional changes.

At one level, the move looks strategic. The idea of a directly elected prime minister never gained strong support across the political spectrum. By moving to Prithvi Path, the party seems to be widening its appeal. Instead of focusing only on institutional change, it is now mixing nationalism, governance reform, and economic growth. Chair Rajendra Lingden’s slogan, “Strong, Prosperous and Advanced Nepal,” reflects this attempt to sound both hopeful and practical. The real question is whether voters will see this as genuine policy maturity or simply old ideas presented in new packaging.

One of the boldest proposals in the manifesto is the plan to scrap the provincial system. The party argues that the current federal structure is expensive and inefficient. It wants a two-tier model with a strong center and powerful local governments. This idea may attract people who already question the cost of federalism. Still, removing provinces is politically and constitutionally complicated. The manifesto does not clearly explain how the party would build national agreement for such a major change. Without that clarity, the proposal risks sounding more like campaign rhetoric than a ready to implement plan.

The call for non-party local elections follows the party’s wider claim that political interference has weakened local governance. This message is meant to connect with public frustration toward party dominated politics. But there is a practical hurdle. Nepal’s political system is deeply rooted in party competition. Shifting to a non-party local model would require major legal changes and strong political consensus, neither of which the manifesto explains in detail.

Ideologically, the document stays close to the party’s traditional line. By promoting Sanbardhanbad and repeating its demand to restore the monarchy and the Hindu state, the RPP is clearly strengthening its core support base. This approach sharpens its identity but may also limit its ability to attract a broader range of voters in a diverse society.

The manifesto makes its strongest pitch on governance and corruption. The promise of zero tolerance, asset checks of top officials since 1990, and protection for whistleblowers will appeal to many citizens who are frustrated with impunity. The strong anti-corruption slogan is meant to show seriousness. Still, Nepali voters have heard tough words on corruption many times. The real test will be whether the party can clearly explain how it will enforce these promises and protect institutional independence.

On the economy, the manifesto combines big ambition with familiar policy ideas. The target of raising growth above 7 percent, bringing in foreign investment, and improving public spending follows mainstream thinking. The plan to declare an Energy Production Decade and generate 28,500 megawatts by 2035 shows the party is heavily relying on hydropower. Nepal does have strong potential in this sector. But such large goals need clear financing plans, careful timelines, and firm power trade deals with neighboring countries. The manifesto outlines the vision but leaves many practical details open.

The party also promises free basic health care and free education up to Grade 12. These commitments are socially important and politically attractive. The challenge lies in funding them. Expanding public services while also investing heavily in energy and infrastructure will require strong revenue growth and disciplined spending, areas the manifesto does not fully spell out.

The RPP is also sending a friendly signal to the private sector through its Economic Reform 3.0 plan. It promises to reduce political interference in business and simplify services through a one window system. This message is clearly aimed at investors and the urban middle class. The plan to give voting rights to Nepalis abroad and mobilize diaspora investment also shows the party is trying to tap into an important but underused national resource.

In the end, Prithvi Path looks like both a strategic reset and an effort to stay true to the party’s traditional beliefs. The RPP is trying to appear more focused on governance while keeping its long-standing ideological pillars intact. Whether this shift succeeds will depend not on slogans but on credibility. Nepali voters have seen many manifestos. What they are waiting for now is clear proof that promises can actually be delivered.