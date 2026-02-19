Spread the love

Kathmandu, February 19: Durga Prasai’s supporters have announced an indefinite period of Nepal bandh demanding release of Prasai immediately. The Secretariat of Prasai has expressed objection to the government’s action of detaining someone without any solid grounds.

Issuing a statement, the Secretariat said that this repressive step taken by the government—an attack on citizens’ freedom of expression and democratic rights—is completely undemocratic and unjust.

The statement reads: “Instead of addressing our campaign and the legitimate demands of the people raised by Prasain, the government has abused state power and imprisoned him. Despite our repeated peaceful appeals against this injustice and for his dignified release, the government has ignored us. Therefore, we have been compelled to announce programs of strong protests.”

According to the Secretariat, a nationwide, indefinite Nepal shutdown has been called from Falgun 6 (February 18), with a complete closure of all industries, factories, transportation services, educational institutions, and commercial establishments.

Likewise, during the shutdown, peaceful protest demonstrations and corner meetings will be held at major intersections and district headquarters across the country.