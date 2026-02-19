Spread the love

By Deepak Joshi Pokhrel

In the past few decades, Nepal has not been able to make rapid strides in economic growth despite having all the required apparatus in place. It has also miserably failed to ameliorate the socio-economic status of people across the country. However, we have been able to secure outstanding growth in one area, and that is none other than corruption. It is everywhere—from the local level to Singha Durbar.

Logically speaking, corruption has increased multifold in the country, with no sign of ebbing. Consider the latest episode of corruption at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA). Three employees of the Tribhuvan International Airport Customs Office were arrested by the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority with bribe money. Those held include customs officer Indra Neupane from the foreign postal customs section, non-gazetted first-class officer Chhabi Prasad Rijal, and office assistant Ganesh Prasad Pudasaini. They were arrested following complaints filed by service seekers who were asked to pay bribes while sending goods abroad through courier services. This is just representative of such corruption in the country; there are several others.

The incident has validated the fact that we cannot expect our work to be done without greasing the palms of public office bearers. It has also exposed how state machinery exploits service seekers, compelling them to bribe duty bearers to ensure their work is done. Someone needs to tell them that a public servant’s prime responsibility is to serve service seekers without taking money from them. Sadly, this has not been the case in our context.

Corruption is not limited to TIA. It is widespread—be it a ward office at the local level or a transport office at the federal level. From a peon in a local office to high-level officers at Singha Durbar, everyone appears corrupt. In plain words, corruption is deep-rooted in the individual psyche, posing a severe threat to the overall development of the nation.

The abuse of authority by public officials has become unimaginably horrible in recent years. Just visit any public office—especially transport and land revenue offices—for your work, and you will experience corruption at its core. Office bearers openly demand money to facilitate our work. They hesitate to move files forward under one pretext or another. Simply put, they are guided by ill intentions to earn quick money. Their motive is clear: grease their palms and get your work done in the blink of an eye.

Beyond office bearers, politicians are no less culpable. Many current politicians—irrespective of party affiliation—come from weak economic backgrounds. Furthermore, they do not possess immense ancestral property or assets, both movable and immovable. Yet, they lead lavish lifestyles in the country’s capital—something unthinkable through legal sources of income alone. Their declared income is not commensurate with their lifestyle. Logically speaking, this disparity is disproportionate, but it is seldom discussed, and accountability remains elusive.

This pen-pusher would not do justice by highlighting only public-sector corruption while ignoring non-government organisations and the private sector. Over the years, non-governmental organisations have emerged as key partners in national development. They impart lessons on governance, accountability, transparency, and anti-corruption. However, many have failed to uphold these principles, raising serious questions about their credibility and legitimacy. In simple terms, many NGOs across the country are viewed with skepticism due to alleged involvement in corruption and nepotism.

Ask people the major reason for this pathetic state of affairs, and they will give one answer: unaccountable and incompetent politicians, along with unchecked corruption in government and non-government organisations.

Meanwhile, the massive growth of corruption continues to threaten the country’s overall development, including job opportunities, infrastructure, health, human development, and quality of life. The lack of employment opportunities due to corruption and nepotism forces a mass exodus of skilled and competent youth overseas in search of better prospects. Many work in environments lacking even basic safety and security, endangering their lives. Worse still, many migrant workers return home in coffins.

Over the years, government and non-government bodies have launched several programs aimed at curbing corruption. However, most of these programs have failed to deliver results. The reason is simple: massive abuse of authority during implementation leaves projects at the mercy of corrupt actors. When those entrusted with leading anti-corruption efforts themselves abuse power, expecting corruption to be eliminated is unrealistic.

In its 2025 annual reports—the Corruption Perceptions Index and the Global Corruption Barometer—Transparency International, a global think tank dedicated to fighting corruption, ranked Nepal 109th out of 182 countries, placing it below the moderate level in corruption prevention. The report also states that Nepal has miserably failed to curb corruption.

Now, a popular question is being raised at every level: will we ever be able to do away with corruption? Likewise, will we ever be able to build a corruption-free society? Given the prevailing situation, the answer appears to be a resounding no.

However, this does not mean it is impossible to establish a corruption-free society. It is possible. What is required is strict implementation and regular monitoring of anti-corruption laws. Furthermore, anti-graft bodies must not be politicised or subjected to undue political pressure; they should be allowed to function independently. Moral and ethical education is equally important. A roadmap for good governance for the next government is currently in progress, aiming to build a sustainable foundation for accountability and transparency. We hope the next government will place strong emphasis on realising these objectives and contribute meaningfully to building a corruption-free Nepal.