King Mahendra’s contribution to the nation cannot be ignored. During his tenure as king, he made tremendous contributions to transforming Nepal into a modern state. Whether it was the construction of the King Mahendra East–West Highway, the establishment of various industries, or the introduction of a political system suited to Nepal’s socio-political environment, King Mahendra played a remarkable role.

A nationwide movement was launched to open schools and colleges, and Tribhuvan University was established. Many towns were developed during his reign. Mahendranagar was established by King Mahendra, while Birendranagar was later established by King Birendra. There once stood a statue of King Mahendra in Mahendranagar; however, antisocial elements seeking to erase the nation’s glorious past demolished it.

Nevertheless, patriotic citizens have restored a new statue of King Mahendra in Mahendranagar. This restoration sends a clear message: a glorious history cannot be erased.

End of a Living History

Bishwabandhu Thapa, a dynamic political leader, passed away on Saturday evening at the age of 98.

The late Thapa was an eyewitness to Nepal’s political ups and downs. He worked closely with B.P. Koirala and later served under King Mahendra during the introduction of the Panchayat system. He also worked with King Birendra.

Thapa was a living witness to the Kalapani–Lipulekh–Limpiyadhura dispute. In several interviews, he explained that after India’s defeat in the war with China, then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru requested King Mahendra—who, after consultations with contemporary political leaders including Thapa—allowed Indian forces to take temporary shelter on Nepali soil in Kalapani.

Thapa consistently asserted that Kalapani is Nepali territory and that historical evidence clearly supports this claim. The Government of Nepal should preserve such television interviews of Thapa for future reference.

On his sad demise, we pay heartfelt tribute and pray to the Almighty for eternal peace for the departed soul.

Balen, Rabi, and Swarnim Unable to Clarify Their Political Agendas

Gagan Thapa, in the course of pleasing his foreign patrons, has clearly stated that he is committed to safeguarding the present constitution at any cost. This effectively means he supports secularism, federalism, and republicanism. In reality, however, the majority of Nepali Congress members favor a Hindu kingdom.

Meanwhile, Balen Shah, Rabi Lamichhane, and Swarnim Wagle have failed to clearly articulate their political agendas. In an attempt to attract Hindu voters, they are symbolically ringing bells in temples—but not the bell of Hindu faith.

Earlier, Wagle had categorically stated that those who believe in monarchy and Hindu religion should immediately quit the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP). He had declared, “There is no space for those who support a Hindu kingdom.”

Now, while engaged in door-to-door campaigning to secure votes, he is seen pretending to be a Hindu follower by placing tika on his forehead.

Indeed, these so-called new faces appear equally intent on deceiving voters.

Durga Prasai’s Second Home

Once again, Durga Prasai has been arrested. Prasai, the coordinator of Save the Nation, Nationality, Religion, Culture and Citizens, was arrested by police at midnight on Monday from his residence in Bhaktapur.

Earlier, Prasai was arrested on Magh 23 from Chalnakhel in Dakshinkali Municipality, Kathmandu, and released on bail on Magh 25. Prior to that, he was taken into custody immediately after the Tinkune bloodshed. Police detention has, in effect, become Prasai’s second home.

Prasai has warned of launching an indefinite nationwide bandh demanding the restoration of a Hindu kingdom. He claims his demands are genuine, asserting that they reflect the wishes of patriotic Nepalis. Prasai argues that the March 5 elections will not resolve the political crisis; rather, they will further strengthen American influence in Nepal.

However, the present government appears unsettled by such assertions and continues to harass Prasai repeatedly.

EXCERPTS FROM SOCIAL PLATFORM

Your Majesty, we made a mistake. Now, please come out onto the streets once for the sake of the nation and its people. Your one statement can abolish this republic, and the country can take a new turn.



— Nischit Veer Bikram Chhetri

“We’re going to rededicate America as one nation under God.” –Donald Trump

Uncle Trump seems to have gone into overdrive: they say he will make an announcement on May 17, 2026—using a MasterCard. From now on, everything America does will be done in the name of God’s (Jesus’s?) kingdom. Other nations are not supposed to question God’s kingdom—only bow their heads and accept it. Why do such slogans and propaganda emerge—have you understood, or is there more still to come?

— Saral Suman

The question now is not whether a road was built or not, but whether the country itself will survive or not.”

— Rajendra Lingden

On September 4, I had sent a message to China and India stating that Nepal’s sovereignty, cultural heritage, and civilization are under attack; Nepal is being used as a strategic center for activities against China and India, and Nepal’s territory is being used to create instability on both the Indian and Chinese sides of the border.

— Durga Prasai

Durga Prasai has become a headache for both past and present regimes. How cowardly the state is, how helpless the Home Minister is—one who wears the mantle of a PIL lawyer—who arrests a person from his home while he is asleep!

— Birat Aanupam

The monarchy is the true guardian of the nation.

— Manisha Koirala

There is a lot of hollow talk in the election manifesto of the bell-bearing group. No research, no facts, no foundation—just inflated numbers upon numbers. For example, one baseless announcement meant to deceive the public: they claim they will create 1.2 million jobs—without explaining how. Governments don’t create jobs; policies do. Where are the policies? This is like claiming we will bring foreign youths to Nepal with “free” tickets—mere nonsense.

— Rudra Pandey

Those who say they will protect the constitution—why can’t they say they will protect religion and the nation? Secularists are not only anti-religion but also anti-national. They oppose Mother Cow and Mother Sita! Lord Gautam Buddha! Grant the Omkar family the power to bring about the downfall of those who betray religion.

— Narendra Bikram Chand

If this election goes through and the “Zelenskyys” come into power, they will “modernise” Nepal’s national flag, the army’s flag and insignia, and even battalion names.

— Apil Gurung

When I see Balen these days, I remember how he did not meet Bhadra Ghale. Bhadra Ghale was not an ordinary citizen—she was a former minister and a social worker. Even out of respect for senior citizens, Balen would not bow his head, let alone meet him. I remember how the elderly man was made to wait again and again.

— Noormaya

The people are becoming aware. They are chasing away the arsonist Dhundhukari, the conman Natwarlal who loots the poor, the degenerate who talks about eating cows, and their accomplices.

— C.N. Khadga

Those who set Singha Durbar on fire cannot genuinely claim they will end corruption.

— Narayan Man Bijukchhe

In my view, the root cause of Nepal’s current problems is the absence of institutions that unite Nepal’s diversity. Instead of uniting diversity, today’s politics and political parties are working to divide it in order to seize power. Until this bitter truth is accepted, no solution will emerge.

— Prakash Ghimire

If Rabi, Balen, and Swarnim lose, the country wins.

— Mukul Dhakal

I have been repeatedly saying this: in Nepal, the only party with a clear policy is RPP. So no ifs, no buts—silently vote for the plough.

— Bhim Upadhyay

Wherever I go, young people hold my hand and ask, “Can you bring back the king? We want a king.”

— Kamal Thapa

If you put a frog into boiling hot water, it immediately struggles and jumps out because the sudden heat feels unbearable and dangerous. But if you place the same frog in cold water and slowly heat it, it keeps enduring. As the water warms, it thinks, “This is normal,” and its body adapts. Despite discomfort, it does not react. Eventually, the water boils and the frog dies—without even trying to escape. This is a powerful example used to show that gradual, incremental dangers cause the greatest damage because they are not recognized and resisted in time.

— Sharad R Pathak

If there were a monarchy, the Deuba couple would not have been beaten. Leaders would not have had to flee by helicopter.

— Rabindra Mishra

Ask the people living along the border what love for the nation means. Ask them how many battles they fight daily with Indians to protect the country’s frontier. Today, they have understood that leaders will not protect the nation—so they have started saying that a king is needed. Now it is your turn to understand as well.

— Shashank Ghimire

Governance model of Prithvi Path:

An undivided Nepal with a king as head of state

Priority: Nepal First, Nepalis First

“Citizens by descent are forever Nepalis”

Six pillars of Nepal’s prosperity:

@ Water resources

@ Tourism

@ Agriculture

@ Information technology

@ Skills and capital of Nepalis abroad

@ Private sector

— Anand Adhikari

Excerpted and translated by Sushma Shrestha.