Earth has undergone several changes since its origin, but over the last 10,000 years the average annual temperature of the Earth’s surface has varied only slightly—by about 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. Even during the last Ice Age, the average temperature was only about 5 degree Celsius lower than it is today.

However, human activities are now causing the release of large amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, resulting in the greenhouse effect and a rise in the Earth’s surface temperature. It is estimated that global temperatures could increase by 3.5 to 4.2 degrees Celsius over the next 50 to 60 years.

If this trend of global warming continues, it could lead to major changes in climate patterns, rising sea levels, and profound impacts on ecosystems and human society—possibly beyond humanity’s capacity to adapt.

People’s review, June 8 1992.