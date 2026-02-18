Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 18. Mamata Sharma, the founding chair of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) in Madhesh Province, has resigned from the party.

Sharma, who also served as a member of the party’s central Women and Social Development Department, submitted her resignation even from the position of a general member.

In a statement, she said she could no longer remain in the party, accusing it of failing to value honest members and of being tainted by financial irregularities.

She stated, “The situation created by decisions influenced by financial misconduct has hurt my self-respect and political values. I can no longer remain silent while witnessing these activities. Therefore, effective from today, I submit my resignation, including from ordinary membership of the party.”

Earlier as well, some RSP leaders, including Pranay Rana, had left the party, alleging financial manipulation in ticket distribution.

People’s News Monitoring Service