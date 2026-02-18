Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 18. Anyone who prints wall calendars without approval from the Nepal Panchanga Nirnayak Development Committee will face a fine of up to Rs 100,000. The committee is the government body that prints official calendars and fixes dates for religious festivals and ceremonies.

The Committee has made it mandatory to obtain its permission before publishing wall calendars. Executive Director Laxman Panthi said that, under the law, calendars and wall calendars cannot be published without the Committee’s approval. “No one is allowed to publish calendars or wall calendars without the Committee’s approval. If anyone does so, a fine of up to Rs 100,000 will be imposed,” Panthi said.

Clause 7 (nya) and (da) of the Nepal Panchanga Nirnayak Development Committee Formation Order 2020 states that calendars and wall calendars can be published only after receiving the Committee’s approval. Chapter 15 of the Committee’s directive provides for fines ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 100,000 for publishing calendars without approval.

The responsibility for monitoring unauthorized publication of calendars and wall calendars has been assigned to the District Administration Office.

Executive Director Panthi said all institutions, companies, agencies, or individuals publishing calendars or wall calendars must obtain approval. Permission is required both for calendars meant for sale and those intended for free distribution.

The Committee has also set approval fees for wall calendar publication. Educational institutions must pay Rs 2,000 for approval. Calendars published for free distribution require a fee of Rs 5,000, while calendars published for sale require a fee of Rs 10,000.

People’s News Monitoring Service