Spread the love

Kathmandu. The Department of Passports has said it will continue providing services even on public holidays.

In a public notice, the department stated that it will remain open on Wednesday and Thursday, despite the government holidays, to carry out passport-related services.

The government has declared a public holiday today for Gyalpo Lhosar and another holiday on Thursday to mark Democracy Day. On both days, the department will operate from 10 am to 1 pm.

The department said passport distribution services will be provided today. On Thursday, it will collect application forms for passports.

The department clarified that the office will remain open on public holidays because passport service is considered essential.

People’s News Monitoring Service