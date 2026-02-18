Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 18. The Election Commission has warned that misuse of technology could undermine the fairness of elections and has urged stakeholders to take the issue seriously.

The Commission has called on media outlets and other concerned parties not to spread or allow the spread of false information on social media.

Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari has urged all sides not to post misleading content generated using artificial intelligence on social platforms and to help maintain the dignity of the election process.

With the rapid growth of technology, the Commission has made a special appeal for cooperation in preventing the creation and circulation of deceptive AI generated content online.

The Commission noted that while technology has made information flow easier, its misuse carries the risk of damaging the integrity of elections. It has urged everyone to remain alert.

According to the Commission, all stakeholders must recognize their responsibility and fully comply with the election code of conduct.

People’s News Monitoring Service