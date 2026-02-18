Spread the love

KATHMANDU, Feb 18: The government has tightened its grip on the fast-growing online marketplace by making registration compulsory for all e-commerce operators.

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies has issued the E-commerce Directive 2026, requiring every business that sells goods or services online to enrol in the official government system. Online entrepreneurs must now submit their details through the Electronic Business Listing portal run by the Department of Commerce, Supplies and Consumer Protection, DoCSCP.

To complete registration, firms must provide key documents, including their company registration certificate, permanent account number, proof of domain ownership and hosting agreement, along with their privacy policy and cybersecurity test report.

Online trade has spread quickly across Nepal in recent years. Still, a large number of platforms have been operating outside formal oversight, raising persistent concerns about consumer safety and accountability.

Under the new directive, existing e-commerce companies have been given a seven-day deadline to comply and bring their operations into the legal framework. The department has warned that it may initiate legal action against those who ignore the requirement.

The directive also places strict responsibility on platforms in case of security problems. If there is unauthorised system access, data leakage, or any technical failure, companies must immediately halt transactions and inform the DoCSCP. Operations can resume only after the issue is fully addressed.

Another provision requires online businesses to use digital payment gateways that have been approved by Nepal Rastra Bank.

The government had passed the E-commerce Act 2025 last year, but implementation had stalled due to the lack of detailed operating rules. The new directive fills that gap.

The law also obliges online sellers to safeguard consumer information using encrypted systems and to put in place measures that prevent data misuse or leaks. It further calls for the formation of a mechanism to handle customer complaints. If companies fail to settle disputes, consumers can escalate their cases to the DoCSCP.

People’s News Monitoring Service