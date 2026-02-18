Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 18. Foreign Minister Balananda Sharma held talks on Tuesday with newly elected Bangladesh Prime Minister Tariq Rahman.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Rahman thanked Minister Sharma for attending his swearing-in ceremony.

A new government was formed in Bangladesh following elections held earlier this week. The country has secured new leadership about one and a half years after the student uprising.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Rahman extended best wishes for Nepal’s upcoming elections.

Rahman, chair of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, took the oath of office as prime minister on Tuesday. Foreign Minister Sharma had arrived in Dhaka on Monday to attend the ceremony as a guest.

People’s News Monitoring Service