Kathmandu, February 18: Former King Gyanendra Shah has stated that the upcoming election alone cannot resolve all of Nepal’s problems, expressing the view that it would be appropriate to proceed to elections only after reaching consensus among all stakeholders.

In a video message released on Wednesday (February 18) on the eve of Democracy Day, he said that Nepal is currently in the most painful situation in its history and stressed that elections alone cannot provide solutions under the present circumstances.

“The current election alone will not resolve all problems. It is appropriate to go to elections only after first building consensus among all parties,” he said in the video message.

Emphasizing the need for consensus before elections, he indirectly urged the government to postpone the election scheduled for March 5.

In the eight-minute-long video message, former King Shah also paid tribute to King Tribhuvan and the martyrs who contributed to the establishment of democracy.

He also expressed gratitude to the groups who welcomed him while he was returning to Kathmandu after staying in Jhapa. “There is a growing feeling that the very existence and identity of the nation are in crisis. The time has now come for self-reflection on what the changes carried out in the name of struggle have actually given to Nepal and the Nepali people,” he said.

He further appealed to all sides to promote a political culture of goodwill and unity.

“Although periodic elections are a natural process in a democracy, it would have been the right path to first resolve national problems and then proceed to elections through national consensus and mutual understanding, so that no conflict or unrest arises over the elections,” he said.

Full text of his statement:

Dear Nepali sisters and brothers,

On this joyous occasion marking the dawn of democracy in Nepal 75 years ago through the joint efforts of the people and the King, we extend our heartfelt greetings to all Nepalis. Remembering our revered forefathers and the Father of the Nation, His Majesty King Tribhuvan, who demonstrated magnanimity for the establishment of democracy, we pay our sincere tributes to him. We also express our deep respect to the known and unknown martyrs who sacrificed their lives for democracy and to all those who remained active in its cause.

After staying in Jhapa for several months, we extend our heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the indigenous residents of the Valley and the general public who joined in welcoming us on our return to the capital. In the present situation, when the country is passing through abnormal conditions, such love and goodwill shown toward us have not only touched our hearts but have also inspired in us an unwavering sense of responsibility.

The entire nation is currently trapped in a vortex of unnatural restlessness. Every patriotic Nepali feels that the nation’s identity and very existence are in danger. In the past, there were many movements and struggles carried out under various names, and changes were made in the name of struggle; however, the time has now come for serious self-assessment of what all those changes have actually given to Nepal and the Nepali people.

Our real enemies are poverty and instability. Yet, we promoted an undesirable culture in which one Nepali views another Nepali as an adversary. As a result, the country has reached the most deeply painful situation in its history. Therefore, in today’s difficult circumstances, let us put a complete end to politics based on hatred and conflict and promote a political culture of goodwill and unity.

In a democracy, the system of governance and procedures should operate in accordance with constitutional norms. Although periodic elections for choosing representatives are a natural process in a democratic system, the prevailing public sentiment at this time is that it is appropriate to resolve national problems first and then move toward the upcoming election process. Keeping in mind the need to avoid conflict, unrest, and discord after the elections, it would have been the right approach to go to elections only after building national consensus and inclusive understanding.

In the current distressing situation, where the tendency to demand rights without considering duties is growing, the nation can gain new momentum not through the mindset of “taking turns to share and consume,” but only through a sense of duty that says, “let us work together.” In a democracy, people themselves should become conscious and take the initiative in social and national service. However, they are bound by a compulsory system where one must please someone and be appointed by someone else.

Only a system and structure that suit the country’s geography and the nature of its society can deliver sustainable and positive results. A democratic system that serves the overall interest of the people and allows Nepalis to hold their heads high before the world is what truly suits Nepal. The good and positive aspects of any system should be adopted and preserved, while the bad and negative aspects should be discarded.

That is why many countries around the world are advancing democracy by prioritizing their nation first, their people first, and their needs first. Yes, we too must stand on our ground realities and continue to experiment with, test, and refine democracy. Today’s foremost need is to make timely changes and reforms—keeping in mind national unification, democratization, modernization, and the changing aspirations and needs of the people—so as to make the daily lives of the general public easier and simpler.

In a democracy, there must be a foundation for all kinds of thoughts and all kinds of traditions. It is through a spirit of coordination, where everyone respects everyone else, that value-based democracy becomes sustainable and strong. Let us not fall into difficulties by depending on others.

May Lord Pashupatinath bless us all!

Long live Nepal!

