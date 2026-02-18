Spread the love

Mumbai, Feb 18. Dipendra Singh Airee played the finisher’s role to perfection as Nepal defeated Scotland by seven wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup, wrapping up their campaign on a high note.

This was Nepal’s first World Cup win in 12 years. The team had last tasted victory in the 2014 edition with a nine-run win over Afghanistan. In Tuesday’s match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Nepal chased down Scotland’s target of 171 runs in 19.2 overs, losing seven wickets along the way.

Dipendra led the charge with a superb knock. He smashed 50 runs off just 23 balls, hitting four fours and three sixes.

The half century is now the fastest by a Nepali batter in World Cup history. Dipendra also became the only Nepali batter to score two half centuries in the tournament’s history. He had earlier scored 56 runs against the West Indies.

Before his late assault, openers Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh gave Nepal a strong start with a 71-run partnership.

Kushal scored 43 off 35 balls, striking one four and four sixes. Aasif added 33 runs from 27 balls with two sixes. Gulshan Jha, who remained unbeaten alongside Dipendra, contributed 24 runs from 17 balls with one four and two sixes.

For Scotland, Michael Leask picked up three wickets.

Earlier, after losing the toss, Scotland posted 170 for seven in their allotted 20 overs.

Opener Michael Jones led their batting with a solid 71 run knock. He faced 45 balls and struck eight fours and three sixes. Jones and fellow opener George Munsey shared an 80-run partnership for the first wicket.

Munsey made 27 runs off 29 balls with four fours. Brandon McMullen chipped in with 25 runs. His dismissal in 15.4 overs ended a 5- run stand with Jones that had steadied Scotland between the 10th and 15.4 overs.

Captain Richie Berrington and Mark Watt, who remained unbeaten, scored 10 runs each.

For Nepal, Sompal Kami was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for 25 runs in four overs. Captain Rohit Paudel, Nandan Yadav, and Kushal Bhurtel took one wicket each.

With this win, Nepal finished their World Cup run with two points. Earlier in the tournament, Nepal had suffered defeats against England by four runs, Italy by 10 wickets, and the West Indies by nine wickets.

Scotland also ended their campaign with two points. They had beaten Italy by 73 runs but lost to the West Indies by 35 runs and to England by five wickets. Like Nepal, Scotland too exited in the group stage.

People’s News Monitoring Service