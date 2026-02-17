Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 17: Police have launched an investigation against medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai on a charge of disturbing public peace.

Prasai, coordinator of the Nation, Nationality, Religion, Culture and Citizen Protection Campaign, was arrested from Bhaktapur on Monday evening.

SP Pawan Bhattarai of the Kathmandu District Police Range told Ratopati that police will seek remand from the District Administration Office and proceed with the investigation under the offense of disturbing public peace.

Police say Prasai had been making statements warning of an indefinite shutdown and disruption of elections if the government failed to implement past agreements. Bhattarai added that he will also be investigated on a charge related to spreading false rumors.

Prasai was previously arrested on Magh 23 and released on bail. At that time, the Cyber Bureau had recorded his statement, citing his remarks about elections as grounds for investigation. He had also been detained earlier on Magh 5 in Pokhara before being released.

People’s News Monitoring Service