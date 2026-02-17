Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 17: Medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai has been arrested again.

According to SP Pawan Bhattarai of the District Police Range, Kathmandu, he was arrested from his residence in Bhaktapur on Monday evening. SP Bhattarai said Prasai was then brought to the police office.

Earlier, he was arrested on February 6 in Chalnakhel, Dakshinkali Municipality, Kathmandu. He was released on February 8 on a general date.

Police sources say Prasai was arrested on charges of making statements intended to disrupt the election.

People’s News Monitoring Service