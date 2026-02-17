Spread the love

Kathmandu, February 17: Ambassador Park Tae-young, Embassy of the Republic of Korea, attend the opening ceremony of the 4th Mt. Everest Int’l Taekwondo Championships 2026 WT G-1 held on February 16 in Kathmandu.

Ambassador Park remarked that the championship stands as an extraordinary symbol of international friendship and sporting excellence. Taekwondo, Korea’s traditional martial art that has grown into a global sport is deeply rooted in values of discipline and unity. He also highlighted Taekwondo’s role in promoting discipline, respect, and patience globally, while strengthening bilateral sports and cultural ties.

The event is being held from February 16 to 20 at the covered hall at Tripureshwar Rangasala in Kathmandu. It features participation from 23 countries, with a total of 1,200 players (Sr. player Poomsae 100 athletes, Kyorugi 247 athletes, Jr. Kyorugi-653 athletes and Jr. Poomsae 200 athletes). Participating nations includes India, Japan Singapore, Thailand, and Australia, among others.

South Korean Embassy actively supports sports exchange programs to strengthen bilateral ties and promote social development, with a strong focus on Taekwondo.

People’s News Monitoring Service.