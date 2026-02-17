Spread the love

By Premchandra Jha

Kathmandu, February 17: Local residents in Gaur, Rautahat District, have raised serious objections, stating that work to further increase the height of the embankment and close the siphon is being carried out at a rapid pace in the name of repair and maintenance east of the Gaur Customs Office in the district. Claiming that this embankment is the main reason Gaur gets inundated every monsoon season, they have demanded that the work be stopped immediately.

According to locals, although international provisions prohibit the construction of any physical structures in and around the Dasgaja (no-man’s land) area, embankment construction and upgrading work is underway about 30 to 40 meters from the Dasgaja. “Under the pretext of maintenance, the embankment is being made even higher and the siphon is also being closed. This will obstruct water drainage and will certainly cause Gaur to be flooded again,” said social activist Mohammad Azad of Rautahat.

Azad complained that despite informing the ward chairperson, the mayor, the District Administration Office, the Armed Police Force, and other concerned bodies, no action has been taken. “We informed everyone, but no one showed any concern. This has put us in even greater trouble,” another local resident said.

Locals warned that if immediate steps are not taken to halt the work, Gaur will once again face a serious risk of flooding in the coming monsoon season. They have also accused the concerned government agencies and representatives of political parties of remaining silent on the issue.

An official response from the concerned authorities is yet to come. Meanwhile, locals have demanded immediate on-site monitoring, a halt to the disputed construction work, and the search for a long-term solution.People’s News Monitoring Service.