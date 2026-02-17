Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 17. The Kaski District Court has ordered that the organized crime and money laundering case against Rabi Lamichhane will not be withdrawn for now.

On Monday, a bench of Judge Nitish Rai heard a petition filed by the District Government Attorney’s Office seeking to amend the case involving Lamichhane and others. The court ruled that the case cannot be withdrawn immediately because a writ petition challenging the Attorney General’s decision is already under review at the Supreme Court.

The court said a final decision will be made only after the Supreme Court issues its order and the ruling is submitted to the district court.

Earlier, the Rupandehi District Court had also refused to allow the immediate withdrawal of organized crime and money laundering charges against Lamichhane.

Following the Attorney General’s decision, the Kaski District Government Attorney’s Office filed an application in court to withdraw the organized crime and money laundering case.

Attorney General Sabita Bhandari had decided on January 14 to withdraw the organized crime and money laundering charges against Lamichhane and other defendants.

Cases of cooperative fraud, organized crime, and money laundering have been filed against Lamichhane in district courts in Rupandehi, Kaski, Kathmandu, and Chitwan.

People’s News Monitoring Service