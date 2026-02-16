Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 16: Printing of ballot papers for the House of Representatives election has reached its final stage today. Janak Education Materials Center Limited said the remaining 500,000 ballots will be printed by the end of the day.

Executive Managing Director Yadunath Paudel said the work will conclude today, adding that the remaining ballots for Bagmati Province will be completed by this evening.

“The printing of first-past-the-post ballots is in its final phase. Of the required 20.3 million ballots, only 500,000 remain, and we will finish them today. We began the process with a 42-day schedule and are completing it on the 40th day,” he said.

Paudel said that once printing is finished, all ballots will be packed by tomorrow and transported to the remaining districts.

He added that the center has been printing between 1.3 million and 1.5 million ballots daily, allowing the work to move ahead of schedule. The Election Commission has already distributed 1 million sample ballots to various locations.

The Commission also said that printing and packing of 20.83 million proportional representation ballots has been completed and dispatch to districts is underway.

People’s News Monitoring Service