Kathmandu, Feb 16: The government has stepped up efforts to expand bilateral labor agreements with Eastern European countries that offer better income prospects and stronger labor rights protections for Nepali workers.

The Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security has formally sent proposals for labor agreements to 16 European countries, including Croatia and Malta. Joint Secretary Pitambar Ghimire said the ministry is working to open more job opportunities for Nepalis in countries that provide safer and better working conditions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Nepal’s diplomatic missions in the concerned countries are also engaged in talks and follow up. Ghimire said proposals, along with draft agreements, have been forwarded and expressed hope that concrete outcomes will emerge soon.

He noted that Nepal has already initiated proposals for bilateral labor agreements with 16 countries in Eastern Europe, though progress so far has materialized only with Romania. The issue has been kept on priority.

Ghimire added that many Nepalis have already reached countries such as Croatia and Malta through individual labor approvals. The government now aims to formalize these labor flows through structured agreements.

In recent years, several European destinations, especially Romania, Croatia, Poland, Malta, Cyprus, and Portugal, have become attractive for Nepali migrant workers. The number of Nepalis working in these countries continues to rise.

However, the absence of formal labor agreements has left workers exposed to risks such as fraud, exploitation, and insecurity. Nepal had signed a labor agreement with Romania a few years ago, but similar arrangements with other European countries are still pending.

People’s News Monitoring Service