Kathmandu, Feb 16: Formal election campaigning for the House of Representatives member election scheduled for March 5 has been permitted from today.

Under the rules, rallies, mass meetings, corner meetings, and the publication or broadcast of election-related materials in the media are allowed only from 15 days before the polling date.

In line with this provision, political parties and candidates may conduct campaign activities from today, February 16, until midnight on March 2.

The Election Commission stated that parties, candidates, and all concerned stakeholders may campaign and formally seek votes from the public, provided they fully comply with the election code of conduct.

Parties and candidates may also promote their campaigns through advertisements in newspapers and online media, based on the prescribed standards. When organising mass or corner meetings, candidates must submit details of the expenses incurred for stage preparation to the election office, either personally or through a representative.

The Commission said it has mobilised various mechanisms to implement and monitor compliance with the code of conduct. It clarified that it aims to avoid situations requiring legal action by first seeking explanations from parties or candidates found violating the code.

The Commission also recalled that the code of conduct was drafted after extensive consultation with political parties and stakeholders. All political parties have pledged to fully comply with it.

Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari said the Commission has adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward violations of the code.

Under the law, violators may be asked for clarification and, depending on the evidence and circumstances, may face warnings, fines, or even cancellation of candidacy.

The Commission also noted that no one is allowed to spread misinformation, disinformation, or hate speech through social media or online platforms, or in an organised manner for vested political interests, during the election period.

People’s News Monitoring Service