Kathmandu, Feb 16: Tariq Rahman, who secured a strong mandate with a near two-thirds majority in the recent election, is set to take the oath as Bangladesh’s prime minister on February 23.

Rahman, also chair of the Bangladesh National Party, will be sworn in along with members of his cabinet. International agencies and the Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo confirmed the ceremony date.

The oath-taking will be held at the South Plaza of Bangladesh’s National Parliament, a shift from the traditional venue at the Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban, the president’s residence.

Officials chose the new location to accommodate a larger number of guests, with preparations underway for tight security and broad public participation.

Dhaka has invited leaders and representatives from 13 countries across South Asia and the Middle East, including Nepal, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, and Brunei. Analysts say the outreach signals the incoming government’s intent to strengthen regional and global ties.

Voting was completed in 299 constituencies last Thursday. Of the 297 seats counted, the Bangladesh National Party won 209, giving it a commanding position close to a two-thirds majority. Vote counting in two constituencies remains on hold by court order, and polling in one seat was postponed after a candidate’s death. Even so, the results give Rahman a clear path to form a single-party government.

Bangladesh’s Jatiya Sangsad has 350 seats, including 300 directly elected and 50 reserved for women, allocated proportionally based on party performance.

Rahman, son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, has urged national unity and pledged to focus on political stability, economic recovery, job creation, infrastructure, and good governance as Bangladesh enters a new political phase.

People’s News Monitoring Service