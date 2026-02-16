Spread the love

Kathmandu, February 16: The final match and closing ceremony of the 11th Edition of Pakistan-Nepal Friendship T20 Cricket Tournament 2026 held on Sunday (February 15) at the Pakistan Embassy Plot, Kathmandu.

The tournament, conducted from February 7 to 15, featured twelve teams from various Nepali clubs, including the Pakistan Embassy Team. The event, featuring since 2014, is conducted annually to celebrate the shared passion for cricket and hone skills of youth of Pakistan and Nepal.

Ambassador of Pakistan, Abrar H. Hashmi, and special guests presented the trophies, medals, and cash prizes to the winning team, top performers and tournament officials. Baluwatar Cricket Academy won the tournament and received winning trophy and cash prize. Pakistan Embassy Team secured the runner-up position.

The event was attended by Ambassadors of Bangladesh and China, Secretary General of SAARC, Charge d’Affaires of Malaysia and other diplomats. Former and current officials of the Cricket Association of Nepal and leaderships of Pakistan-Nepal Alumni Network, Nepal-Pakistan Friendship and Cultural Association, Nepal-Pakistan Youth Council, and representatives of media and civil society; Pakistani community, and officials and families of the Pakistan Embassy also attended the event.

In recognition of the tournament’s legacy, seven Nepali cricketers were specially recognized, who have participated in earlier editions, and since progressed to Nepal’s national-level teams.

In his remarks, Iqbal Haider, Counsellor (Political & Education), highlighted Pakistan Embassy’s sustained efforts to promote cricket at the grassroots level, noting the tournament’s role in nurturing emerging talent in Nepal.

Ambassador Abrar Hashmi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening youth engagement and sporting exchanges between the two countries. He announced that the 12th edition of the tournament in 2027 will expand to participation of 16 teams. The Ambassador congratulated all participating teams, particularly the winning team, and thanked Ambassadors, distinguished guests, supporting partners IME Global Bank and Filli Cafe; broadcasting partners Action TV and Dish Home Media Network for live coverage that reached audiences across Nepal and beyond. He also commended the Embassy’s organizing team match officials, grounds men and support team for the successful conduct of the tournament.

People’s News Monitoring Service.