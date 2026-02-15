Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 15: Nepal Communist Party (NCP) coordinator Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said that in the upcoming House of Representatives election, the people will defeat forces that seek to burn the country, promote corruption and bad governance, and resort to repression.

Speaking at a meet and interaction program held Saturday (February 14) in Chunbang of Rukum East, he also commented on the results of the recent election in Bangladesh.

“Singha Durbar burned. The Parliament building burned. The Supreme Court burned. Private property burned, people’s houses burned. Now those who set fires and spread destruction will lose,” he said. “Those who brought the republic and change will win.”

He stressed the need to learn from Bangladesh’s election results. “Fires were also set in Bangladesh. It was said those who set the fires would win the election, but they lost. Those who did not burn and who wanted stability won,” he said. “Even those who were said to have 7.5 million followers on social media came third. Here too, the people have already calculated the noisy propagandists.”

Prachanda said the people of Rolpa and Rukum clearly understand those who incite arson, misrule, repression, and violence. “You have understood, and soon people across the country will also understand,” he said.

He expressed commitment to establish Rukum East as a new model of development. “You have already seen the Bharatpur model. Now we will develop a new model of development and a new model of socialism,” he said.

Prachanda is contesting the House of Representatives election from Rukum East this time.

People’s News Monitoring Service