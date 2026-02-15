Spread the love

Kathmandu, February 15: Senior leader Bishwobandhu Thapa passed away at the age of 98.

A senior leader of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), Thapa had been active in Nepali politics since 2007 BS. He was regarded as one of the influential leaders during the Panchayat era. At various times, he held important state responsibilities and played a role at the administrative and policy-making levels.

A witness to the Panchayat system, the transitional period following the restoration of multiparty democracy, and subsequent political changes, Thapa was well known in Nepal’s political circles for his experience and candid expression. He made a significant contribution to the formation of the RPP and the expansion of its organization.

His mortal remains will be kept at his private residence in Gairidhara from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Sunday. Thereafter, his body will be taken to Pashupati Aryaghat for the final rites.

People’s News Monitoring Service.