Kathmandu, February 15: Senior journalist Kishor Shrestha, Editor-in-Chief of Janaastha Weekly, has been honored with the Devendra Gautam Journalism Award 2082. Widely known as a fearless figure in Nepali journalism, Shrestha has been awarded this honor by the Current Media and Research Center in recognition of his outstanding contribution to information dissemination by continuously and boldly raising questions against distortions and anomalies, and on issues of public concern through journalism.The award was presented to Shrestha on Friday, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of late Devendra Gautam, by Pradipa Gautam, the spouse of late Gautam, who was the chairperson of the Current Media and Research Center and the editor-publisher of New Current and the then Nepal Post. The award carries a cash prize of NPR 100,000.

Similarly, Hari Thapa Magar, a technician who has been serving in Current Publication for more than 35 years, was also honored with the Devendra Gautam Journalism Honor 2082. In addition, Zhang Chanyi (China), a senior journalist of China News Service, was conferred the same journalism honor in appreciation of his notable contribution to strengthening Nepal–China relations through the media.

Speaking after receiving the honor, journalist Shrestha recalled the contributions made by late Devendra Gautam to Nepali journalism and said that journalists of the present generation still have much to learn. Stating that he himself had been influenced by Gautam’s journalism, he clarified that he never compromised with anyone in the course of his journalistic career. The honors awarded to Thapa Magar and China News Service senior journalist Zhang Chanyi include a cash prize of NPR 50,000 each.

People’s News Monitoring Service.