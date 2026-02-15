Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 15: The Nepal Army is observing its 263rd Army Day today with programs taking place across the country.

The main ceremony is being held at Tundikhel on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, with President Ramchandra Paudel attending as the chief guest in his capacity as Supreme Commander of the Army. The event features the traditional Shivaratri salute, military parade, gun salute, drills, and cultural presentations.

According to Army spokesperson Rajaram Basnet, similar observances are underway at various units under the Army Headquarters, including divisions, brigades, battalions, and companies, as well as at Nepali diplomatic missions and peacekeeping deployments abroad.

Over different periods of history, the Nepal Army has played a central role in protecting the country’s independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty. The modern structure of the force dates back to 1819 BS. Through service rooted in patriotism and public duty, the institution has built strong public confidence.

The Army says the nation itself was shaped through the courage and sacrifice of earlier military generations. Upholding national unity remains its constitutional duty. Discipline, respect for the chain of command, political neutrality, and institutional cohesion continue to guide the force.

In recent years, the Army has strengthened its standing internationally as a reliable peacekeeping contributor. Its participation in United Nations missions began in 1958. So far, 162,496 Nepali peacekeepers have served in 44 missions. During these deployments, 74 soldiers lost their lives and 77 were injured. At present, 4,302 Nepali peacekeepers, including 391 women, are serving in 10 missions, placing Nepal among the leading contributors of female peacekeepers.

The Army also runs training programs that attract personnel from many countries. Facilities such as the Birendra Peace Operations Training Centre in Bhaktapur and the Army Command and Staff College in Shivapuri host regular international participation.

Beyond security duties, the Army remains active in disaster response and infrastructure works. It is currently managing the construction of the Kathmandu Tarai Madhes Fast Track. Military officials say protection of heritage sites, key infrastructure, and environmental cleanup efforts have helped deepen ties between the Army and the public.

An integrated security plan under Army leadership is in place for the upcoming House of Representatives election.

People’s News Monitoring Service