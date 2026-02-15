Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 15: President Ram Chandra Paudel attended a special ceremony organized by the Nepali Army at the Army Pavilion, Tundikhel, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri and the 263rd anniversary of the Nepali Army.

President Paudel, along with First Lady Sabita Paudel, took part in the Shivaratri parade and military arts exhibition 2025 organized by the Nepali Army on Sunday morning.

On the occasion, the Nepali Army presented a guard of honor to President Paudel, who is the Supreme Commander of the Nepali Army. He laid a wreath at the military memorial there. During the ceremony, the army displayed various attractive combat skills, a march past, and performances of diverse arts, dances, and musical tunes reflecting traditional attire.

President Paudel also unveiled the Sipahi magazine published by the Nepali Army and distributed awards to outstanding participants in the exhibition.

At the event, the Nepali Army showcased vehicles, equipment, and weapons used in peace missions. The army also presented a march past at the Army Pavilion and dropped a floral tribute from a helicopter. In addition, rifle and cannon salutes and an impressive drill were performed in honor of Maha Shivaratri.

On the occasion, President Paudel presented tokens of appreciation to the band team leaders from friendly nations India, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister Sushila Karki, Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut, National Assembly Chair Narayan Prasad Dahal, ministers, heads and representatives of diplomatic missions in Nepal, the Chief of Army Staff and other security chiefs, and senior government officials were present at the program.

