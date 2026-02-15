Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 15: Devotees across Nepal are marking Maha Shivaratri today, honoring Lord Shiva with prayer, fasting, and nightlong worship. The festival falls each year on the midnight of Falgun Krishna Chaturdashi and draws large numbers of followers to Shiva temples nationwide.

The Nepal Panchanga Nirnayak Development Committee said Trayodashi lasts until 16:52 on Sunday, after which Chaturdashi begins and continues until 17:35 on Monday. Since the Chaturdashi tithi coincides with midnight on Sunday, the festival is being observed today.

Committee member Prof Dr Devmani Bhattarai said religious texts describe this night as the moment Lord Shiva appeared in divine form. Worship carried out at midnight on this date is believed to bring peace and prosperity in this life and spiritual liberation after death.

Since early morning, followers of the Vedic Sanatan Hindu faith have been bathing in rivers and ponds before visiting Shiva temples. The Shiva Purana lists Shivaratri among four sacred nights, along with Kaalratri, Moharatri, and Sukharatri.

Devotees are observing fasts and offering milk, dhatura, and bel leaves, items associated with Lord Shiva. Many also remain awake through the night, believing such devotion brings spiritual merit. In homes and temple courtyards, sacred fires are being lit, accompanied by bhajans and distribution of prasad.

At Pashupatinath Temple, priests are conducting four rounds of special worship, along with Mahadeep, Akhandadeep, Lakshyabatti, and Deepotsav rituals, including the offering of one hundred thousand bel leaves. Cultural performances are also taking place at Kailashkut and Kirateshwar music ashrams.

Pilgrims from across Nepal and India are expected to throng Pashupatinath. The Pashupati Area Development Trust said additional arrangements have been made for crowd management. The ban on marijuana, bhang, dhatura, and similar substances remains in force, with police set to act against violations.

Temple gates opened at 2 am. Authorities have arranged multiple entry lines and parking areas. Large crowds are also expected at Gokarneshwar, Doleshwar, and other Shiva temples nationwide.

