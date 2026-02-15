Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 15: The Election Commission has launched a nationwide special voter education campaign targeting the upcoming election. The campaign will run until March 1.

Information Officer Suman Ghimire said the Commission has moved ahead with the program under its own leadership this time, improving on weaknesses seen in past elections. Previously, local government staff were mobilized as volunteers, but this time the Commission has appointed one of its own volunteers in each ward.

Because earlier programs run through local bodies showed a lack of ownership, the Commission itself selected and trained volunteers before deploying them in the field. These volunteers will teach voters the correct voting method in local languages and contexts.

Ghimire said the main feature this time is digital voter education. To reduce paper use, the Commission has prioritized social media instead of posters and pamphlets. Videos, animations, and brochures available on the Election Commission’s official Facebook page, Election Commission Nepal, will be used to educate voters.

Volunteers will visit homes and use sample ballot papers and the swastika stamp to teach voters how to avoid invalid votes, Ghimire said. According to him, the Commission has used technology to monitor the campaign’s effectiveness.

Each local level election contact person has been given monitoring responsibility, while daily reporting and supervision are taking place through WhatsApp groups from the center. Voters have also been encouraged to follow the Commission’s official page and obtain election-related information through digital platforms.

People’s News Monitoring Service