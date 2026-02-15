Spread the love

Rautahat, Feb 15: A husband and wife died in a motorcycle accident in Rautahat early this morning.

The crash occurred near Jhajh Pul along the Gaur Gangapipra road section in Ward 4 of Durgabhagwati Rural Municipality. Police said the motorcycle, bearing Indian registration BR 30 U 1371 and heading toward Gaur from Gangapipra at around 5:30 am, went out of control, plunged about 50 meters off the road, and struck a sisau tree.

The rider, 24-year-old Jitendra Sah of Saruatha, Ward 4 of Yamunamai Rural Municipality, and his 21-year-old wife were seriously injured. Both were found unconscious with injuries to the head, face, and other parts of the body.

They were rushed to the Provincial Hospital in Gaur, where they died during treatment, according to DSP Bishnu Pradip Basyal of the District Police Office, Rautahat.

Police said further investigation into the incident is underway.

People’s News Monitoring Service