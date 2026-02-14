Spread the love

London, Feb 14: The UK Ministry of Defence has urged former Gurkha soldiers not to begin a hunger strike, saying discussions on their demands are ongoing.

The appeal came in response to an ultimatum letter sent by the British Gurkha United Struggle Committee UK–Nepal to Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Veterans Minister Al Carns.

In her reply, the minister said issues such as equal pensions involve multiple departments and legal complexities, and must be reviewed carefully and responsibly. She added that ministry officials would coordinate with the Nepali Embassy in London to arrange further talks.

On January 16, 2026, the committee warned that if their demands, based on the 2018 technical report, were not addressed by March 31, 2026, they would resume protests and hunger strikes in both Nepal and the UK.

The group argues that the treatment of Gurkhas recruited into the British Army contradicts the spirit of the 1947 Tripartite Agreement and that they have not been treated on par with other British Army units.

In her letter, the minister said the UK holds Gurkha service and sacrifice in the highest regard, noting their distinguished role in defending Britain for over two centuries.

She also expressed concern for the health and wellbeing of committee coordinator Krishna Bahadur Rai and others, urging them not to take steps that could endanger their safety. The government, she wrote, remains committed to constructive engagement and believes continued dialogue offers the best path forward.

However, a separate written reply sent on February 5 to Liberal Democrat MP Will Forster appeared contradictory. According to the UK Defence Journal, the minister claimed that pension arrangements are already largely equal.

She said that since 2007, Gurkhas have received pensions under the Armed Forces Pension Scheme on the same basis as other British soldiers. For those who served before 2007, she argued that the 1948 Gurkha Pension Scheme is at least comparable, and in some cases more favorable, than that of British counterparts with similar service.

People’s News Monitoring Service