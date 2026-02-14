Spread the love

Kathmandu, February 14: For the House of Representatives elections scheduled to be held on March 5, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) made its election manifesto public today (Saturday).

At a program organized at the party’s central office, Chairman Rajendra Lingden read out the “Commitment Document.”

In the document, the RPP states that its long-term vision is a strong, prosperous, and advanced Nepal. It outlines long-term national goals that include capital formation, sustainable development, free access to education and healthcare, social security, social justice, equitable prosperity, youth-centered production-oriented policies, and extensive employment generation.

Similarly, mentioning its long-term roadmap to transform Nepal into a middle-income country by 2087 BS, the RPP has stated that it will adopt a long-term national strategy focused on sustainable economic growth, quality health and education, poverty reduction, development and expansion of technology, strategic and sustainable infrastructure, sustainable urban and settlement development, employment-oriented production and productivity enhancement, effective delivery of public services, maximum utilization and conservation of natural resources, and the assurance of sustainable social security.

Likewise, the RPP has pledged to formulate a core national security policy aimed at safeguarding and promoting national independence, territorial integrity, unity, sovereignty, and the conservation and promotion of natural, religious, and cultural heritage.

The RPP, which has set the goal of establishing a Hindu nation based on Vedic Sanatan values, has stated that equality among all religions will be maintained and equal freedom will be guaranteed to all religions.

It has also committed to making punishable any form of discrimination based on religion, including caste-based discrimination and untouchability.

In its election manifesto, the RPP states that it upholds the principle of equality among all religions and guarantees equal freedom to all, while respecting, protecting, and promoting all religions and sects practiced in Nepal. It further states that any form of discrimination on the basis of religion will be punishable. Citizens’ rights to worship, pray, and practice according to their respective religion, culture, traditions, and customs will be guaranteed and protected.

Regarding the system of governance, the RPP has mentioned the following points:

Monarchy as a guardian institution

Comprehensive change and reform of the current costly and unstable electoral system

Abolition of provinces and adoption of a two-tier governance structure with a strong center and empowered local levels

A Hindu nation based on Vedic Sanatan values with full religious freedom and equality among all religions

Non-partisan local governments.

People’s News Monitoring Service.