By Shashi P.B.B. Malla

The former monarch, HM King Gyanendra has done it again!

Like last year on his return from Pokhara, and this time on his return from a three month sojourn in Jhapa, HM King Gyanendra generated a warm and rousing welcome by the Nepalese people.

His entire entourage was accompanied by a great mass of people right from Tribhuwan Airport to his current seat of residence in Nirmal Niwas.

This warm welcome just weeks before the crucial parliamentary elections on March 8 is of great significance.

Nepal’s march towards re-establishing democracy would not be complete without restoring what is unique to Nepal and its national consciousness and essence.

This are the twin pillars of Constitutional Monarchy and the Hindu Sanatan Dharma.

Without them, we are in grave danger in falling into the same trap like the Himalayan Republic 1.0.

What we need is not a new edition – the Himalayan Republic 2.0, but a complete restoration of the Himalayan Kingdom with democracy for all.

Let us not forget that it was King Tribhuwan, the illustrious grandfather of the former monarch who risked his own throne to introduce democracy by abolishing Rana autocracy in the glorious Revolution of 1950/51.

The Rashtriya Prajatantra Party which is the vanguard of the movement to restore Constitutional Monarchy and Sanatan Dharma would do well to highlight this nexus in the coming Democracy Day on Falgun 7.

If members of the erstwhile royal family are present to pay homage to the late King Tribhuwan in Tripureswar, Kathmandu, so much the better.

This will also be an object lesson for the Gen Z who are demanding change. This is necessary, but the baby shouldn’t be thrown out with the bath water!

The lesson of history must also be kept in mind.

Unfortunately, this subject is neglected in the school curriculum, and with it the basics of Nepali political culture.

Also neglected is the study of geography, which is essential for understanding Nepal’s geopolitical role today.

This is also the reason why the precepts of the Great King Prithvi Narayan Shah are so relevant even today.

The momentum that has been gathering for the restoration of the Himalayan Kingdom must not be allowed to dissipate.

We should also not forget what transpired in the dying moments of the Himalayan Republic.

Those who were elected to serve the people, became the small, petty rajas – riding rough shod over the sovereign people.

Corruption had become a way of life and the country was practically a failed state.

The restoration of the Constitutional Monarch as head of state would also reinstate confidence in the state institutions, including the security forces.

In the rejuvenated Himalayan Kingdom everyone could participate in forging a bright future.

The writer can be reached at: shashimalla125@gmail.com