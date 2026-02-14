Spread the love

Kathmandu, February 14: A Mahashivaratri Bhajan Festival featuring Pokhara’s renowned youth bhajan group is set to take place at the Bhaleshwar Mahadev Temple in Chandragiri.

On Sunday (February 15), on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri, a day-long special bhajan festival will be organized at the premises of Bhaleshwar Mahadev Temple, Chandragiri.

As part of the festival, the youth bhajan group from Pokhara—known for taking bhajan culture to new heights—will present a special bhajan performance from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Devotees will have the opportunity to participate in and listen to devotional songs performed by the bhajan group led by Uttam Baral and Jupiter Paudel, allowing them to experience spiritual fulfillment. In the evening, participants will also have the opportunity to take part in the Maha Aarti along with the sacred Shiva Dhuni.

For devotees visiting to attend the Maha Aarti, the Chandragiri Cable Car will offer a 50 percent discount after 4:30 pm. Considering the convenience of devotees participating in Mahashivaratri and the Maha Aarti, the cable car service will remain operational until 8:00 pm.

Organized with the aim of further strengthening the religious, cultural, and spiritual significance of Bhaleshwar Mahadev located in Chandragiri, the festival will provide devotees and bhajan music enthusiasts alike with the opportunity to experience the divine joy of Mahashivaratri.

Chandragiri Hills has also invited all devotees to make this year’s Mahashivaratri special by enjoying bhajan music, spiritual energy, and darshan of Bhaleshwar Mahadev.

People’s News Monitoring Service.