Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 14: The National Natural Resources and Fiscal Commission has ranked Biratnagar Metropolitan City as the best performing among Nepal’s six metropolitan cities this fiscal year, while Kathmandu Metropolitan City placed last.

Biratnagar secured 78.11 percent, followed by Lalitpur Metropolitan City with 76.33 percent. Kathmandu scored just 44.97 percent. Bharatpur received 68.08 percent, Pokhara 58.76 percent, and Birgunj 54 percent.

Among the 11 local units within Kathmandu district, Nagarjun Municipality topped the list with 70.63 percent. Tokha scored 65.67 percent, Chandragiri 67.59 percent, Kirtipur 62.15 percent, and Kageshwori Manohara 61.82 percent. Others, including Gokarneshwor, Tarakeshwor, Budhanilkantha, Shankharapur and Dakshinkali, scored between 51 and 59 percent.

In Bhaktapur district, Bhaktapur Municipality led with 68.32 percent, followed by Suryabinayak and Changunarayan. In Lalitpur district, Mahankal Rural Municipality scored 72.99 percent and Konjyosom 68.79 percent, while Godawari recorded the lowest at 40.93 percent.

The Commission evaluates local governments based on 17 indicators. These include timely budget presentation and approval, revenue projections, transfer of 40 percent of shared taxes to the provincial fund, annual budget reviews, revenue mobilization, spending performance, and settlement of audit irregularities.

Other measures cover use of the local treasury management system, preparation of periodic plans, student enrollment and retention rates, exam performance in community schools, maternal health checkups, child immunization coverage, and timely reporting of performance data through an online portal.

The rankings reflect how effectively local governments manage finances and deliver basic services.

People’s News Monitoring Service