Kathmandu, February 14: The Embassy of Israel has clarified recent news published in local media regarding the work agreement between Nepal and Israel. Some of the information circulating is inaccurate, and the Embassy has issued a clear update regarding the above-mentioned matter.

On 30 September 2020, the work agreement between Nepal and Israel was signed in Jerusalem, Israel, following extensive discussions. The agreement was signed by representatives of the Governments of Nepal and Israel. The agreement was for a period of three-years, followed by automatic extension of further one-year periods which means it’s never ending unless either party requests termination of the agreement. The working conditions in Israel are considered to be excellent.

Under this agreement, the first protocol for “Caregiving in Geriatric Institutions” was established, linking Nepal’s Department of Foreign Employment (DOFE) with Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority (PIBA). This protocol regulates the arrival and employment arrangements of thousands of Nepali workers, many of whom are now working happily in Israel. Recently, Israel has proposed recruiting a new group of Nepali workers under the same protocol, and negotiations between the two countries are ongoing.

In the beginning of last year, the Embassy submitted two additional draft protocols to the Government of Nepal:

Home-based caregiving Agricultural workers (not students)

The demand for the workers in Israel is projected to be very large. The Interim Government of Nepal has recently endorsed the two protocols, with certain modifications. As the proposal now differs from the original drafts, Israel is reviewing them internally before final approval.

Learn and Earn program:

The program allows third-year agriculture students to gain hands-on experience at agricultural academic institutions in Israel. Unfortunately, former partner universities in Nepal are reluctant to renew their encouragement to enroll agricultural students of their institutions in this program. The Embassy of Israel in Nepal is actively seeking alternative universities and colleges to sign agreements with the academic centers in Israel to continue this valuable program.

The Embassy reaffirms its commitment to continued collaboration with Nepal in the fields of education, agriculture, employment, as well as in other areas, and looks forward to further strengthening the strong ties between Nepal and Israel.

People’s News Monitoring Service.