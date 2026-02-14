Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 14: All seven provinces have performed poorly in the latest performance evaluation, with none crossing the 50 percent mark. According to the provincial and local level performance assessment released on Thursday by the National Natural Resources and Fiscal Commission, every province fell short of the halfway benchmark.

Sudurpashchim Province ranked first with 45.70 points, followed by Koshi Province at 44.29. Bagmati Province placed third with 42.46 points, while Gandaki Province came fourth with 37.91. Madhesh Province was the weakest performer, scoring only 27.28 points.

The Commission evaluates provinces on the basis of 11 indicators. These include the status of audit irregularities identified in the fiscal year 2023 24, whether provinces provided conditional grants to local governments as required by law, and whether they transferred 40 percent of vehicle tax revenue to local consolidated funds on a monthly basis in fiscal year 2024 25.

Other indicators measure budget spending performance, revenue mobilization, timely release of fiscal equalization grants, submission of projected income and expenditure details to the Ministry of Finance by mid-January, and completion of annual budget reviews.

The assessment also considers environmental and administrative indicators such as air quality data, changes in forest coverage, and whether provinces uploaded required performance details to the Commission’s online portal on time.

According to the Commission, provinces dissatisfied with their scores may apply for a review by submitting supporting evidence.

People’s News Monitoring Service



