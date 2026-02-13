Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 13: Pranay Shamsher Rana, a leader of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) in Kathmandu, has resigned from the party. He stepped down from his responsibilities on Thursday.

Rana said that since joining the party, he had consistently advocated for internal democracy, good governance and financial transparency. He accused the party’s central leadership of focusing only on building an organization and structure that suited its own interests.

He also alleged financial irregularities in the party’s internal primary elections.

Rana apologized to party members and well-wishers in Nepal and abroad who may be affected by his resignation.

People’s News Monitoring Service