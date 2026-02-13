Spread the love

Salleri, Feb 13: Prime Minister Sushila Karki has made it clear that voting in the mountainous and hill districts will take place on March 5, with no room for delay.

Karki reached Solukhumbu on Thursday to review election preparations, security plans and the logistical hurdles of conducting polls in high altitude terrain. After meeting local officials, she said the country cannot afford another postponement. Holding the election on time, she stressed, is the only way to move past prolonged instability.

She acknowledged the difficulty of organizing polls in remote mountain settlements but said the government has already prepared to deal with harsh weather and access problems. Her message to voters and political parties was simple: the election will be conducted in a safe and neutral setting. She urged all agencies to focus fully on making the process smooth and credible.

During a meeting with the District Security Committee, the Prime Minister instructed officials to ensure that every voter can cast a ballot without fear or outside pressure. She directed authorities to strengthen security at isolated polling centers and deploy extra personnel if required.

Chief District Officer Leela Kumari Pandey KC briefed the Prime Minister on the district’s security situation, the condition and accessibility of polling stations, and plans for transporting ballot papers and materials. Following the briefing, Karki called for special attention to the safe delivery and protection of election materials.

Solukhumbu, in Koshi Province, has 123 polling stations. The District Administration Office has prepared backup plans to address possible snowfall and shifting weather conditions.

The Prime Minister said guaranteeing voting rights in every corner of the country, including remote mountain areas, is a constitutional duty. She assured residents that necessary arrangements will be in place so they can vote without difficulty.

People’s News Monitoring Service