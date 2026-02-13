Spread the love

Kathmandu, February 13: One person has been arrested at Nagdhunga with an American-made pistol.

Police apprehended the suspect from Chandragiri Municipality–2, Nagdhunga, in possession of one pistol marked “Made in USA” and four rounds of ammunition.

The arrested individual has been identified as 30-year-old Keyur Puri, a resident of Kirtipur Municipality–2. He was arrested on Friday morning by a team deployed from the Nagdhunga Police Post.

According to police, the pistol was recovered during a search of a car bearing registration number Ba 19 Cha 690, which was traveling from Chitwan to Kathmandu.

People’s News Monitoring Service.