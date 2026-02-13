Spread the love

Mumbai, Feb 13. The Italian cricketers registered a historic win in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. In Thursday’s Group C match, Italy stunned the Nepali cricketers with a sensational 10-wicket victory. Playing in the World Cup for the first time, Italy recorded their maiden win in the tournament and in their cricket history. They had earlier lost their opening group match to the Scotland team by 73 runs.

This is only the sixth instance of a team winning by 10 wickets in T20 World Cup history. Previously, Australia national cricket team, South Africa, Oman, Pakistan, England and New Zealand have achieved such wins.

At a packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Italy chased down Nepal’s modest target of 124 runs in just 12.4 overs without losing a wicket, despite a strong Nepali crowd presence. It was Italy’s first-ever T20 International meeting with Nepal, and they made it emphatic.

Nepal struggled with both bat and ball.

For Italy, the Mosca brothers struck half-centuries. Justin Mosca remained unbeaten on 60, hitting five fours and three sixes off 44 balls, while Anthony Mosca smashed 62 off 31 balls with three fours and six sixes.

Nepal used six bowlers, but none could make a breakthrough.

Earlier, after losing the toss and being put in to bat, Nepal were bowled out for 123 in 19.3 overs. Captain Rohit Kumar Paudel top-scored with 23 runs off 14 balls, including two sixes. Opener Aasif Sheikh made 20, while Dipendra Singh Airee scored 17. Sheikh and Airee added 50 runs for the fourth wicket to steady the middle order. But after Airee was dismissed in 13.5 overs, Nepal’s innings fell apart.

Between 13.5 and 16.5 overs, Nepal lost four key wickets. Arif Sheikh, who scored 16, was caught by Marcus Campo Piano off the bowling of J J Smuts. Lokesh Bam and Gulshan Jha were dismissed for three runs each, while Nandan Yadav failed to score. Karan KC contributed 18 runs.

For Italy, Crishan Kalugamage took three wickets for 18 runs in four overs. Ben Manenti claimed two wickets, while J J Smuts, Jasprit Singh and Ali Hasan picked up one each.

With this defeat, Nepal’s chances of reaching the Super 8 stage have weakened. Nepal had earlier lost their opening match to England by four runs. Italy, with two points from two matches, remain in contention for the playoffs.

Nepal will face the West Indies in their third group stage match on February 15.