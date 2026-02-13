Spread the love

Kathmandu, February 13: A large crowd of supporters advocating the restoration of a Hindu kingdom gathered at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) this afternoon to welcome former King Gyanendra, who was returning from Damak, Jhapa.

On February 12, the Kathmandu District Administration Office had issued a prohibitory order restricting public gatherings in and around TIA. Despite the restriction, the crowd crossed the prohibited area and reached the airport to greet the former King.

After his arrival, the crowd escorted King Gyanendra from TIA to Nirmal Niwas in Maharajgunj, his private residence.

The former King arrived in Kathmandu this afternoon aboard a chartered helicopter.

This event has disseminated a strong message that Nepal was declared a secular federal republic through a foreign conspiracy.

People’s News Monitoring Service.