The March 5 election is unlikely to address the demands of Gen Z or fulfill the aspirations of the Nepali people. Rather, it appears to be a grand design imposed by the United States to institutionalize foreign agendas—namely federalism, secularism, and republicanism. In this context, the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is widely perceived as representing the American agenda. This became evident when Balendra (Balen) Shah joined the RSP as a senior leader amid discussions of his potential candidacy for prime minister, and when Baburam Bhattarai assumed the role of patron with a similar proposal to become the president.

Around a dozen Christian pastors have reportedly been included on the proportional representation candidate list. This sends a clear message that the West intends to expand the Christian population by undermining Nepali civilization. Moreover, this effort appears to be linked to broader American security strategies.

While we have seen candidates for prime minister, we have yet to see clear election manifestos from the political parties contesting the March 5 election. When examining the agendas promoted by these parties, only two opposing forces emerge. The Nepali Congress, UML, CPN, RSP, and others advocate secularism, federalism, and republicanism. In contrast, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) promotes the agenda of abolishing federalism and restoring a Hindu kingdom. The RPP places the nation above all else and claims to protect and preserve Nepali civilization by repealing what it considers a constitution imposed by foreign powers.

Nepal’s southern neighbor appears to be pursuing a double standard, believing that alignment with the United States will be beneficial. However, the American objective, critics argue, is to develop Nepal into a launchpad for its military strategy, potentially targeting both India and China. According to this perspective, the Western design aims to weaken Chinese and Indian civilizations by first eroding Nepali civilization. This plan is believed to have begun with Nepal’s acceptance of the MCC project. India and China’s delayed realization of these dynamics could prove costly for both the neighbors.