Kathmandu, February 13:Chinese Ambassador-designate Zhang Maoming arrived in Kathmandu on Friday to assume his official duties in Nepal.

Ambassador-designate Zhang is scheduled to present his letter of credence to President Ramchandra Paudel in the coming days, after which he will formally begin his assignment.

Upon his arrival, Ambassador-designate Zhang shared a message expressing his appreciation and commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. In his statement, he said:

“It is my great honor to be appointed as the 23rd Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Nepal. Since my arrival, I have been warmly welcomed by the friendly Nepali people and deeply impressed by the beauty and vitality of Nepal. Together with my colleagues, I look forward to working with Nepali friends to further advance bilateral exchanges and practical cooperation, and to promote the growth of the China–Nepal Strategic Partnership of Cooperation Featuring Everlasting Friendship for Development and Prosperity.

Long live Nepal–China relations!”

