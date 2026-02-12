Spread the love

By Dr. Suman Kumar Regmi

The concept of export community participation needs to be widely applied in export development activities. In this context, export sector development cannot remain detached from community involvement. Therefore, the participation of the export community in the export sector must be widely practised. All stakeholders in the export sector—including government, non-government, and private actors—are keen to involve export community members while delivering export-related services. Such involvement helps ensure ownership and a sense of belonging, which ultimately sustains export efforts at the local level.

The export sector has been prioritized at different levels, and a holistic approach has been adopted to improve its status within export communities. In this regard, various international agencies have invested efforts to promote exports at the community level. The export sector is not merely a concern of the state or international agencies; individuals and export communities are equally responsible for maintaining and promoting export practices within their professions. This approach enhances predictability and effectiveness in community participation in export sector activities.

The principles of Basic Export Consideration (BEC) emphasize the involvement of export communities in export sector programs. Export communities should be aware of their own problems, available resources, and how these resources can be utilized for the betterment of export society. Their involvement in planning, implementation, and continuity of export services significantly contributes to the sustainability of export sector programs.

In Nepal, the Nepal Trade Integration Strategy (NTIS) 2080 and Trade Policy 2081 have given importance to export community participation in the export sector. These policies state that community involvement will be sought at every level of export sector development, and stakeholders and leaders of various organizations will be mobilized for export programs. Therefore, there is a need to analyze, theorize, and critically assess export community participation.

Both the state and export communities have been given responsibility for export sector development. Export sector stakeholders have the right and duty to participate individually and collectively in export planning and implementation. The BEC framework further promotes maximum community and individual self-reliance in export planning, organization, operation, and control, making the fullest use of available resources. To achieve this, appropriate export education is essential to develop the capacity of export communities to participate effectively.

Promoting export capability activities should guide export community action. Communities need to be aware of export-related issues before they begin participation. Adequate knowledge enables motivation and readiness for change. A strong personal commitment to desired export behavior, combined with relevant skills, opportunities to practice in a safe environment, and strong social support, helps bring behavioral change. This process encourages export communities to actively contribute to development.

Export community participation has been discussed extensively by different scholars. Some argue that participation varies in extent and intensity, becoming more extensive as more people engage and more intensive as the cost in time, effort, or money increases. Others argue that sustainable participation requires empowering citizens with real influence over resource allocation. However, defining and ensuring proper representation of export communities remains a challenge. Willingness to participate often varies depending on group composition.

A mixed decision-making body comprising export stakeholders and technical experts appears to be the most suitable structure. The concept of partnership also overlaps with participation, as partnerships cannot exist without active participation. In export development, the term “partnership” is widely used—sometimes overused and sometimes underused. International organizations seek partnerships with governments, while donors emphasize collaboration with government, non-government organizations, and national export agencies. INGOs also work closely with Nepali partners to implement export-related programs.

Export community participation can be understood through four key concepts: provision of labor, cost-sharing, contractual obligation, and decision-making. In the first concept, export communities participate by providing unskilled labor or inputs in a spirit of self-help, often without active involvement in decision-making. This approach enhances ownership and pride, encouraging communities to take initiative in export development. However, the level of participation depends on the priority communities place on export programs.

Cost-sharing is another form of participation, where communities contribute financially to production and service delivery. This approach increases responsibility and commitment to export production and promotion. Contractual obligation involves formal commitments between export communities and designated authorities, ensuring coordinated efforts in production, development, and export stability. Establishing product committees or councils can recognize community contributions and strengthen accountability.

Export community decision-making focuses on involving communities from the early stages of product development and throughout decision-making processes. This approach strengthens ownership and ensures relevance and sustainability of export initiatives.

In Nepal, export community participation has increased through inter-sectoral coordination among government, private, and non-government actors. Development agencies strongly believe that export programs succeed only when communities actively participate and accept them. Although encouraging participation remains challenging due to diverse community contexts, effective community involvement helps manage the export sector while ensuring ownership of product development and promotion, ultimately strengthening national export performance.

The writer is former Deputy Executive Director of the Trade and Export Promotion Centre.