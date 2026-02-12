Spread the love

By Shankar Rokka

In the Nepali media landscape, Sagarika Shrestha has gained widespread popularity among all demographics, from children to the elderly, and from the poor to the rich. Her appeal extends from rural villages to urban areas, and even across borders, reaching Nepali communities around the world. For both radio and television enthusiasts, she is a beloved figure, known even in the most remote parts of the country.

Sagarika is not just a beautiful young woman; she’s an extraordinary talent known for her humor, kindness, and intelligence. Her strong work ethic and dedication to success have made her a source of pride for the Nepali media community. As a popular television presenter and the highest-paid TV host in Nepal, she collaborates with multinational companies and appears in various videos and advertisements. Sagarika’s influence extends internationally, often being invited as a special guest at events in the United States.

Previously, Sagarika hosted programs on Kantipur Television and Radio Kantipur. Her aim was to win the hearts of many through shows such as “Call Kantipur,” “Here is to Life,” and “Good Morning Nepal.” After high school from St. Mary’s High School, she studied graduating at the ACE Institute of Management and earned a master’s degree in Applied Communication from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE). She also obtained master’s degrees in Digital Marketing and Media from Yeshiva University in New York.

Sagarika began her career as a radio host and freelance editor for Nepal. In 2015, she joined Kasthamandap Television, where she worked from March 2015 to December 2016, brightening the entertainment scene in Kathmandu from the outset. Her lively content captivated audiences, particularly through her program “Fabulous Friday.” She later took on the energetic game show “Road Riders,” which provided thrilling challenges and entertainment to viewers. Ultimately, she created the popular program must watch.

Sagarika achieved numerous successes and made her debut at Kantipur Television in February 2017. There, she hosted the daily live program “Call Kantipur,” which established a connection with the global Nepali diaspora. The show aired during prime time from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM. In addition to this, Sagarika hosted various talk shows, entertainment programs, and lifestyle shows, including the acclaimed “Doctor Kantipur,” the heartwarming “Ke Aja Ghar Main,” the ambitious “Get Set Goal,” the lively “Call Kantipur Quarantines,” the adventurous “Woodmandu,” and the festive “Here is to Life.” She worked continuously at Kantipur until 2021. Furthermore, she provided voiceovers for various media platforms, including Kantipur TV.

During this time, Sagarika also performed and presented at independent events and appeared in advertisements for multinational companies, business houses, and various governmental and non-governmental organizations. The artistic talent she displayed in advertisements for the US Embassy, Tata Automobile, KIA Automobile, Samsung, Qatar Airways, Thai Airways, Renault, Hyundai, Suzuki, Mahindra, Yamaha, Coca-Cola, Panasonic, Lions Club, HP, and Honda remains fresh in the minds of many. Additionally, she has been featured in advertisements for Kuber Jewelry, Rotho Acne Cream, Parle Top Biscuits, Ace Institute of Management, Innovate Boutique, and Nari Monthly.

In the years 2021 and 2022, Sagarika’s professional journey gained significant momentum. By this time, she had become well-known not only in Nepal but also internationally. With her goal of making an impact around the world, she pursued further studies. She became fluent in Nepali, Hindi, and English and interned as an Assistant Communications Coordinator at the New York State Assembly Office from May 2024 to August 2024. In this role, she was responsible for addressing constituent issues, conducting research, drafting proposals and memos, preparing detailed event proposals, drafting press releases, and managing communications to enhance media interest and ensure effective communication. She also managed various programs and implemented mini-campaigns for community events.

In addition to her professional commitments, Sagarika has been actively involved in several social organizations. She has led various initiatives, including the Training Service at St. Mary’s High School, the Social Service Club at St. Mary’s High School, and the Environmental Club at St. Mary’s High School. She served as Vice President of the Social Service Club at Trinity International College in 2013, was the Editor of ‘Intellect Scope Magazine’ for the Intel Bridge Course in 2011, and was the Editor of the college magazine ‘Infinity’ at Trinity International College in 2013. Additionally, she was a presenter at the ACE Institute of Management, where she won an award in 2014.

Sagarika’s achievements have been recognized with various national and international honors and awards. Some notable examples include the Dean’s Research Scholarship from Yeshiva University in 2023, the Graduate Student Leader Award in 2023, the Research Grant for Graduate Students in 2022, the Mikkilineni Family Scholarship Award for Graduate Students in 2022, and the Michael Haley Travel Grant for the 72nd Annual Conference in 2022.

In addition to her achievements, she has received several prestigious awards and honors from various organizations. These include the “National Best TV Presenter Award” from Pageant Nepal International in 2022, the “Miss Global Nepal International Award” from Kaji Production in 2021, the “Mandala National Talent Award” from Samrai International Pvt. Ltd. in 2024, the “5th National Special Citizen Communication Award for Best TV Presenter” from the Civil Society for Social Transformation Nepal in 2025, the “National NOJA Honor Award” from the National Online Journalists Association in 2025, and the “Second National Opsana TV Award for Best TV Presenter” from Opsana Films Pvt. Ltd. in 2025, among many other recognition awards and certificates. She has also played a key role as the main program presenter and jury for various national-level events.

She proudly states, “My main goal is to become a well-known television presenter globally and to put Nepal on the map.” To achieve this, she is gaining valuable experience by conducting research at both national and international levels within the Nepali media sector.