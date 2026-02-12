Spread the love

“This contribution of $250,000 was made through the Permanent Mission in accordance with a Russian government order. […] Russian funds are being used to implement projects in Mali, Malawi, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, and Nepal, which have submitted corresponding applications to UNESCO,” Rinat Alyautdinov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the organization, told Russian media.

The projects supported by the funding are designed to:

🟠enhance journalists’ professional competencies,

🟠combat online violence,

🟠develop media and information literacy.

Russia’s funding will also support a journalism ethics training program at Nepal’s request.

The projects are expected to be implemented over the next eighteen months.

Russia places great importance on strengthening cooperation in the information sector with countries of the Global South, and within the IPDC, “shares best practices, advocates for the rights of journalists, demands their safety, and assists partners from friendly countries in media development,” Alyautdinov noted.

“Russia is actively developing cooperation with African countries both due to historical ties and Africa’s growing role in global politics.”

The importance of expanding Russian-African humanitarian cooperation, including within the framework of UNESCO, was reflected in the joint statement of the participants of the second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum in Cairo, Alyautdinov stated.

He expressed support for amplifying African voices in global issues, promoting media development to share Africa’s progress, traditions, and culture.

