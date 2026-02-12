Spread the love

By Our Political Analyst

Nepal is currently passing through a serious political phase. A single wrong decision today can damage the country for years to come. This is not about a government falling or an alliance breaking. It is about whether Nepal can still act like a self-respecting nation in a region where powerful countries watch every move and remember every mistake.

Nepal appears to have lost its balance. The real problem is not pressure from outside forces but neglect from within. Political parties, the government, and state institutions appear far more focused on power games than on giving the country a steady direction. Some leaders and analysts have spoken openly about rising risks, especially actions that put Nepal on a collision course with its neighbors. Those who actually control the state, though, have chosen to stay quiet. When pressure builds from all sides, hiding behind internal disputes is not leadership. It is running away from responsibility.

Nepal’s location between India and China has always demanded careful thinking and steady conduct. That discipline is missing today. India’s refusal to formally accept Nepal’s constitution sends a message that cannot be brushed aside. Keeping a sovereign country’s core document “under notice” is not normal diplomacy. It leaves Nepal stuck in an uneasy space, neither fully accepted nor openly challenged. This raises an uncomfortable question. Is Nepal acting as an independent nation, or merely existing as a route between larger powers?

Trust from China has also weakened. Repeated missteps, mixed signals, and broken commitments have created the impression that Nepal cannot be relied upon. No country tolerates uncertainty forever, especially when security concerns are involved. When a small state allows its land to be used in ways that make its neighbors uneasy, consequences follow. Blockades, pressure, and isolation rarely arrive with formal warnings. They creep in quietly and tighten over time.

Elections matter. Few would disagree with that. But elections lose their meaning when people believe the outcome is decided before a single vote is cast. When candidates rise or fall because of outside interests, public confidence erodes. Democracy depends on genuine choice. If results look arranged, voting turns into a ritual instead of an act of power.

Talk of foreign security involvement makes the situation even more fragile. Even a limited or symbolic military presence would alarm both neighbors. Nepal cannot afford to test their patience. In a region shaped by suspicion and long memory, even small steps can trigger serious reactions.

The risk does not come from one direction alone. As instability grows, pressure can surface through trade disruptions, border restrictions, media influence, or quiet diplomatic withdrawal. If neighbors refuse to accept election results, Nepal could slide into deeper uncertainty with no clear way out.

So what should Nepal do now? The government must act early instead of responding after damage is done. Serious diplomatic engagement should begin at once. Trusted envoys must speak directly with Beijing and New Delhi in a clear and consistent manner. The message must be firm and simple: Nepal will not join military alliances, and its land will not be used against any country.

At home, the state must regain control. Institutions must function freely, elections must be fair, and foreign policy must remain balanced, not driven by slogans or emotion. The energy of young people should serve national interest, not be drawn into narratives that benefit others.

Nepal now stands at a crossroads. It can protect its identity through discipline and clear judgment, or it can slowly turn into a place where others compete for influence. Sovereignty does not disappear in a single moment. It fades when warnings are ignored. History will remember what Nepal does now, not what it later claims it wanted to do.